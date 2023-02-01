Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting near Franciscan Health

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a woman was critically injured Tuesday night after a shooting on Indianapolis' south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive near Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road. That's in a neighborhood across from Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

IMPD Major Mike Leepper says the two were found shot inside a home. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital. A dog was also found with a gunshot wound.

"At this point in time we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public or that we have any suspect that's at large," Leepper said. "The incident is still very preliminary."

It is unknow what, if any, relationship the two people had or if they knew each other. Officers believe the incident was isolated to the people in the home.