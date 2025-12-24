1 dead, two injured in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — One person died, and two others were injured Wednesday in a crash on Nineveh Road in Franklin, according to authorities.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the crash at Nineveh Road and County Road 80S at approximately 11:29 a.m.

Emergency responders found three injured people at the scene. Franklin Fire Department and Seals Ambulance Service provided medical assistance to the victims.

The driver of one vehicle was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Two occupants from the second vehicle were taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased.

Officials are withholding the identities of those involved as investigators continue to collect information and work the accident scene.

Nineveh Road from US 31 to Windstar remains closed as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash. No timeline has been provided for when the roadway will reopen.