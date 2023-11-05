1 found shot dead in Bloomington, homicide investigation underway

BLOOMINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a person shot dead in a Bloomington home.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to an unknown disturbance around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a residence on E. SR 45.

Officers checked the residence and found a deceased person with a gunshot wound to their head. Lying near their body, they found an AR-15 style rifle and a taser.

Police also located a 34-year-old male suspect.

According to neighbors, the individuals who lived in the home often fight.

The suspect was transported to the sheriff's office for further investigation and was later booked into the Monroe County Correctional Center for murder.

Currently, this is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Monroe County Coroner’s Office.