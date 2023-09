INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Methodist Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot at 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the shooting occurred near the area of 1300 West 26th Street.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.