1 hospitalized after man shoots at random vehicles on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is hospitalized after a man was shooting at random motorists and vehicles passing by on the north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Carmel Police Department both received calls to the Tom Wood Porsche dealership located at the intersection of East 96th Street and Enterprise Drive on reports of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m.

Carmel Police also received calls of a possible active shooter in the area.

The suspect was said to be shooting randomly at passing motorists and vehicles in the area.

Upon arrival, responding officers received information from citizens as to where the suspect was.

According to IMPD, the suspect fled prior to officer arrival. The unidentified adult male was located in short proximity to the scene.

He was taken into police custody.

According to IMPD, four vehicles were struck by gunfire. Two of the vehicles struck were parked and two were moving.

The two moving vehicles collided due to the gunfire.

One motorist was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Tom Wood Porsche dealership was also struck twice by the gunfire.

IMPD says the suspect discarded the firearm used, which was a handgun.

Police believe that this was an isolated event and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to police, the suspect was believed to be intoxicated or under the influence of a narcotic.

Police say the suspect was also possibly nude at the time of the incident and having a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or who wants to report property that was potentially struck by the gunfire, contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Unit or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.