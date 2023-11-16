Juvenile dead after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has died after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane on reports of a person shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. This is where the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex is located.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The age of the victim has not yet been provided.

According to IMPD, the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between two groups in the area. The victim was believed to have been a bystander, not a target in the shooting.

This story will be updated when additional information is provided.