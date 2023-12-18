1 dead after northeast Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 5300 Butler Terrace for a report of a person shot around 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition but police later confirm they died at the hospital.

At this time, IMPD said they have no suspects or witnesses in the incident.

butler

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.