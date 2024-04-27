Watch Now
1 in critical condition after shooting near Frederick Douglass Park

Posted at 11:10 PM, Apr 26, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot on the north side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to E. 29th Street and Ralston Avenue, near Frederick Douglass Park, on reports of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a bicycle was found at the scene next to the victim.

Investigators have been speaking to possible witnesses. There is no active threat to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

