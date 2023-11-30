1 injured in Fishers road rage shooting near I-69

POLICE LIGHTS — FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a road-rage shooting that injured one person on Wednesday night.

According to FPD, a shooting that occurred in the 8100 block of East 106th Street, just west of Interstate 69, was the result of a road rage incident.

Police say one person suffered a gunshot injury in the incident and drove themselves to the hospital.

FPD says all involved parties have been contacted and are cooperating. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD Detective Rob Baker at 317-595-3134 or e-mail bakerr@fishers.in.us.