1 juvenile dead, another critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A juvenile has died, and another was reported to be in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said officers responded around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Iowa Street and South Talbott Street on reports of two people shot. That's near Madison Avenue, off East Minnesota Street.

Police arrived to find two juveniles in the street who were shot, both in critical condition.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police confirmed that one juvenile died in the hospital.

As of Wednesday evening, police did not have any information about a suspect and believe this is an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.