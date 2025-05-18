1 juvenile killed in double shooting on near northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was killed during a double shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:34 p.m., officers were patrolling the 2800 block of N Dearborn Street due to a block party when they heard shots fired.

In the aftermath, officers discovered a three-vehicle accident and located a juvenile male with gunshot wounds. They rendered first aid, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Additionally, an adult male victim arrived at Community East Hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, believed to be linked to the same incident. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are investigating, while the Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the deceased following next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.