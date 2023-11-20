2 dead following shooting at gas station on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have died following a shooting at a gas station on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the BP gas station located at W. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on reports of a person shot at 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was originally reported to be in critical condition, but later died.

No further information has yet been provided.