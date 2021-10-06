2 killed in double shooting on city's east side

UPDATE | IMPD says the second victim has been pronounced deceased.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, police found two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim has been taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.