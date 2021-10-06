Watch
2 killed in double shooting on city's east side

Posted at 11:00 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 23:49:53-04

UPDATE | IMPD says the second victim has been pronounced deceased.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting on the city's east side Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, police found two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Persons shot on east side 2.jpg

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim has been taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

