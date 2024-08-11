Watch Now
Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run crash on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run within the 1300 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived they learned they found a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Police have not released any additional information on the incident at this time.

Anyone with information can contact IMPD anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

WRTV is working to learn more.

