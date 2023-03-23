1 killed in Martindale Brightwood neighborhood shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Wednesday night following a shooting in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood on the city's east side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 2400 block of N. Rural Street on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. That man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where they eventually died.

A person involved in the shooting returned to the scene during the investigation and spoke with police, but was not arrested.

If you have additional information about this shooting, IMPD asks you to contact Detective Dustin Keedy in the homicide office at 317-327-3475.