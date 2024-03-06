Watch Now
1 killed in road rage shooting on interstate in NW Indiana

Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 06, 2024
INDIANA — A person died Wednesday morning after a shooting on an interstate in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the shooting took place at around 4 a.m. on I-80/94.

According to police, troopers were called for reports of road rage and a single-vehicle crash in the area. They located a person dead inside a car from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

The caller to dispatch pulled over on I-65 in Indiana and was eventually taken into custody.

Traffic was diverted in the area for approximately four hours.

