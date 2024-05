INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being shot on the northwest side of Indy early Sunday morning.

According to police, reports came in of a person shot in the 3600 block of W. 30th Street around 3 a.m.

A man was found critically injured at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.