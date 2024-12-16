1 killed outside Lawrence restaurant; suspect in custody

LAWRENCE — A suspect is in custody after a man was killed outside of a restaurant in Lawrence on Sunday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers located an adult male victim in the parking lot of Don Marcos, at 4770 N. Post Road, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were first alerted to the incident when an on-duty officers heard shots fired and saw people running in the parking lot of the restaurant. People were pointing at a vehicle that was trying to flee the scene, police said.

The on-duty officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver was taken into custody.

The 42-year-old suspect is charged with murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The Lawrence Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and encourages anyone with additional information to come forward. If you have information, please contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.