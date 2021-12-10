1 killed, three injured in shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured in at least three separate shootings across the city within about an hour.

IMPD says one person is dead after a shooting in the 4300 block of Majestic Lane.

Police also responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Meridian Friday afternoon. The victim was reported to be in serious but stable condition. Crime scene tape was seen in an alley behind the McDonald's.

Later, a third victim was found in the 1200 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. Their condition is stable, according to police.

A walk-in person shot was also reported at Community Hospital East. IMPD did not give information on that person's condition or where the shooting might have taken place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.