1 man killed after shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police say one man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Bridle Lane.

There, police found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

One suspect is currently being interviewed and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the shooting was not a random act and there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

