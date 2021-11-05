Watch
1 person critically injured in shooting after attempted robbery in Lawrence

WRTV photo/Jason Strong
One person was critically wounded in a shooting in the 4600 block of North Sadlier Drive in Lawrence on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 05, 2021
LAWRENCE — One person was shot and critically wounded after an attempted robbery Friday afternoon in Lawrence, police said.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around noon in the 4600 block of North Sadlier Drive.

Police found a person shot inside a vehicle when they arrived. A second person was also inside the vehicle and is being interviewed as a witness.

Lawrence police believe the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that took place a couple blocks away from where the victim was found.

Medics transported the victim, who has not been publicly identified, to an area hospital in “very critical condition.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

