1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on Indianapolis' far east side Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to the area of N. German Church Road and E. 38th Street around 12:30 p.m. Arriving officers located two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The first victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.