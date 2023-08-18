1 person dead, 2 injured during shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Thursday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Lynn Street just before 7 p.m. after receiving multiple shots fired calls for a possible person shot.

Arriving officers located two men with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

According to IMPD Officer William Young, officers were responded to another call less than half a mile away for a possible person shot in the 2300 block of W. Michigan Street.

Arriving officers located a third man suffering from injuries. Emergency crews treating the man determined his injuries were consistent with trauma but police do not believe he was shot.

Preliminary information suggests that the third man had been at the scene of the shooting at some point, police are still working to identify what his connection to the two shooting victims is.

That man was transported to the hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

Young says they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the area and all individuals involved appear to have been identified.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.