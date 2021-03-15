1 man dead after shooting at Super 8 hotel on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting that police said happened Monday morning inside a room at a Super 8 hotel on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting just after 4 a.m. after a wounded victim knocked on the front window of the hotel lobby. The hotel is located in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street.

Cody Campbell, 27, later died, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said several people who were in a hotel room at the time of the shooting have been detained for questioning.

No other injuries were reported, and police have not released information about what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.