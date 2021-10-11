1 person dead after shooting near East 38th and Emerson in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot after 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Grand Avenue near East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," according to IMPD. Medics pronounced the victim, who has not been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Detective Mark Howard by phone at 317-327-3475 or email at Mark.Howard@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.



