1 person hospitalized after shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — One person was hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Greenfield, police said.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Noble Street, according to a tweet from the Greenfield Police Department.

The location where the shooting took place is a neighborhood near Greenfield High School, Greenfield Intermediate School and Harris Elementary School. Schools in Greenfield are currently on fall break.

Police have not released the victim's condition or information about a possible suspect.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.