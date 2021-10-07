1 person hospitalized after shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — One person was hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Greenfield, police said.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Noble Street, according to a tweet from the Greenfield Police Department.
The location where the shooting took place is a neighborhood near Greenfield High School, Greenfield Intermediate School and Harris Elementary School. Schools in Greenfield are currently on fall break.
Police have not released the victim's condition or information about a possible suspect.
Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
We are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of North Noble Street. 1 victim transported to the hospital. Media staging will be at Boyd Ave. and Noble Street.— Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) October 7, 2021