1 person in critical condition after shooting at Castleton apartment complex

Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Castleton, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting before 1:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Kingsport Road, near East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a news release.

The shooting is under investigation, and no other information was available.

