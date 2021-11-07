Watch
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

Posted at 5:05 PM, Nov 07, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person is in critical condition after being found with gunshot-wound like injuries in Downtown Indianapolis Sunday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Pennsylvania Street just before 5 p.m. Police say a person of interest has been detained and there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.

WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to learn more information.

