1 person in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person is in critical condition after being found with gunshot-wound like injuries in Downtown Indianapolis Sunday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Pennsylvania Street just before 5 p.m. Police say a person of interest has been detained and there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.
WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to learn more information.
