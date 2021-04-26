Watch
1 person in critical condition after shooting on northeast side

Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Brouse Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other information about the shooting has been released.


