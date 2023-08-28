1 in critical condition following IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting with IMPD on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 4500 block of Woodland Drive for a welfare check at 6:45 p.m.

According to IMPD, an adult female pushed an emergency alert button saying someone was trying to kill her. Officers had been called to the address for runs before, so they were already familiar with the area and individuals involved.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male outside the residence. He had a machete and was making threatening statements towards the officers, police say.

IMPD says the Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded, along with negotiators and SWAT members, at 9:15 p.m. The SWAT team utilized “less lethal” tactics to de-escalate the situation and take the individual into custody.

According to police, shots were fired “at some point" after that.

The individual was provided medical treatment on scene before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This story will be updated once additional information is provided.