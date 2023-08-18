1 person injured in officer-involved shooting on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was struck in an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis on Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, around 12:20 p.m., officers with Beech Grove Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The vehicle, a "red four door passenger vehicle" did not stop, leading police on a pursuit.

Police utilized a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. Police said the suspect rammed at least one vehicle during the pursuit.

At least one shot was fired by officers near the intersection of Emerson Ave. and Raymond St., according to ISP.

The suspect, an adult male, was shot and is currently in stable condition. There were no officers injured.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident. Emerson Avenue is closed during the investigation.

Police said body cameras were being worn by officers.