1 person killed in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Friday night.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 3900 block of Ireland Drive on a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arrival, the victim died.

IMPD said detectives have arrested an adult male for his alleged role in the incident. More information will be released later, they said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov