1 person killed in shooting on St. Peter Street on southeast side

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
One person was killed in a shooting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on St. Peter Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The incident is under investigation.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 27, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of St. Peter Street, near East Raymond Street, after 1:30 p.m.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.


