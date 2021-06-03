1 person killed in shooting on West Washington Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD announced about an hour later the person had died.

The victim's name and age have not been released. Information about what led to the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.