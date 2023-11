INDIANAPOLIS — One person died after suffering some kind of traumatic injury on the far east side Thursday morning, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

Metropolitan police officers were called to reports of a person down in the 200 block of Shortridge Road shortly after 8:30 a.m., IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

They arrived and found the victim had suffered a traumatic injury and died, Foley said.

Homicide detectives were investigating.