1 person shot, killed on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS— One person was shot and killed on the far east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to 3625 Foxtail Drive on a report of a person shot around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located an individual with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said one person has been detained, however, their involvement in the incident is unclear at this time.

This story will be updated with more information.