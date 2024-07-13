1 person shot, killed on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called within the 4100 block of Edgemere Ct. just before 4 a.m. on a report of person shot.

When officers arrived they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD has not released any additional information on the incident at this time.