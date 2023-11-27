Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 shot and killed in Columbus, person of interest in custody

405142365_757274939763815_6893840344459859603_n.jpg
Columbus Police Department
405142365_757274939763815_6893840344459859603_n.jpg
Posted at 6:20 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 18:20:04-05

COLUMBUS — One person was shot and killed in Columbus on Monday.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court for shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was shot. The victim died a short time later.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody after he was located near the residence by officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is urged to contact Columbus police detectives at 812-376-2600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!