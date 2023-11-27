1 shot and killed in Columbus, person of interest in custody

COLUMBUS — One person was shot and killed in Columbus on Monday.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court for shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was shot. The victim died a short time later.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody after he was located near the residence by officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is urged to contact Columbus police detectives at 812-376-2600.