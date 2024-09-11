Watch Now
1 shot, critically injured downtown Indianapolis

Photo by: WRTV
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a downtown Indianapolis shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of St. Margaret’s Dr, near Eskenazi Hospital, on reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the shooting is believed to have occurred at another location. There is no threat to the public at the hospital.

