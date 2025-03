INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically injured on Indy's near northwest side Friday evening, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim is in critical condition.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.