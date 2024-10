INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of 37th Street, near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. and 38th Streets, on reports of a person shot just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

