1 shot, critically injured near Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and critically injured near Frederick Douglass Park on Indy's northeast side Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of E. 30th St. and Ralston Ave. The area is near Frederick Douglass Park.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

At this time, police are on the scene for an investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.