1 shot, critically injured on Indy’s near east side

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to E. 10th Street on reports of a person shot at around 11:30 a.m. The scene was later determined to be in the 200 block of Eastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

