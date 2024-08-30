Watch Now
1 shot, injured on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of East 16th Street on reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m. The incident reportedly happened near a Kroger in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

