1 shot, critically injured on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting that left someone in critical condition on the northwest side of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Udell Street, near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. and 29th St., on reports of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

