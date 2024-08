INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and critically injured on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of North Dearborn Street around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was said to be in critical condition.

IMPD is responding to the scene to investigate.

There is nothing further at this time.