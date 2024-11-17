Man shot, killed in downtown Indy apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult male was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 515 E. Market Street on a report of a person shot around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries on the third floor of the apartment complex.

The victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police said a female has been detained and all parties of interest have been identified.

WATCH | Latest Headlines