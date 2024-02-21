1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two separate shootings on the northwest side of Indianapolis that killed one person and injured another.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Gable Lane Drive on reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD also responded to the 11000 block of Burdsal Parkway at 2:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

The two shootings happened about three miles apart. Police have not said if they are connected.