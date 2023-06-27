1 shot, killed at east side Indianapolis motel

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they responded to 6850 E. 21st St. on a report of a person shot just before 3 p.m. Police said the call came from someone who located the victim inside a hotel room.

Police said they arrived and found an adult male located inside a hotel room who had been shot. IEMS quickly arrived and unfortunately the victim was pronounced dead.

This is now an active homicide investigation and no suspect is in custody nor have any arrests been made.

At this time, police say they are canvassing the area and looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with information.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 317-327-3475 or call anonymously at 317-363-TIPS.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said this area of the east side is a "focus area" for the department.

Young said he wouldn't specify the motel as a focus area but says IMPD has had a "higher number" of runs to the motel.