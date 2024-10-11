1 shot, killed on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Indy's near south side early Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Par Haven Way around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing at the time.

Moments later, police reported that the victim died.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Check back for updates.

